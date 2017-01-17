New York Mets For the New York Mets, keeping Jay Bruce isn’t ...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9474570

For the New York Mets, keeping Jay Bruce isn’t the worst thing

by: Garrett Ey Elite Sports NY 1h

... ons, and ability to finish in the top ten in RBIs each year.  RELATED:   The Mets will still need to take into account that free agents such as , , and are st ...

Tweets