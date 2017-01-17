- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
For the New York Mets, keeping Jay Bruce isn’t the worst thing
by: Garrett Ey — Elite Sports NY 1h
... ons, and ability to finish in the top ten in RBIs each year. RELATED: The Mets will still need to take into account that free agents such as , , and are st ...
Tweets
-
Because, that makes sense.@michaelgbaron keep Bruce until deadline start @cgrand3 in the minors !!!!!!!???Blogger / Podcaster
-
.....and then there's Matz asking to hang out....help i can't stop watching this https://t.co/DhqSnqqMAFProspect
-
True story: I saw @david_j_roth on the subway escalator yesterday and immediately said, "hey, I know you."As opposed to you, buddy, who's built a career around the fact that nobody has ever heard of you. ? https://t.co/rJ86o1pyL1TV / Radio Personality
-
big gap hereFrom @ASmolokoff: Arbitration Battle: Drew Pomeranz vs. the #RedSox - https://t.co/873IWj3e6M #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I suppose they could, but I don't see them as a natural fit.@michaelgbaron Could Indians have interest in Bruce? They've shown interest in Bautista so maybe?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Looks like sooner than later. We'll see. About 2.7k away.@AdamRubinESPN when are you gonna hit 100k followers??Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets