- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Nelson Figueroa talks starting rotation
by: Michelle Ioannou — Fansided: Rising Apple 19m
... Mets former pitcher Nelson Figueroa does more than just give back by Michelle Ioa ...
Tweets
-
Stupid Murph. You can’t win a division with him playing second.Expect the Washington Nationals defense to struggle in 2017 https://t.co/xGPMUqvzngBlogger / Podcaster
-
But shouldn’t roster construction and the field manager’s adherence to org guidelines be separate?@metspolice People are making a lot out of SP/RP depth, but less about OF. Also worrying about TC not giving Conforto chance to rebound.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mike Dean 'demoted' to Championship in mutual decision after high-profile errors https://t.co/GD6xRH5qXMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sad to hear it, but one chapter ends and another begins. An easy guy to root for. #MetsIn case we aren't friends on Facebook. https://t.co/6oXKSs1Gp5Blogger / Podcaster
-
A-Rod rocks the Blackberry, still. I respect that.Trying hail a cab in the nation's capital. #NoUberOnBlackberry #OneDayBizTrip #OldSchool https://t.co/xIjQLdKLJmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Best of luck, Hef.In case we aren't friends on Facebook. https://t.co/6oXKSs1Gp5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets