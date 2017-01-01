- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL East Notes: Volquez, Bruce, Braves, Nola
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
... at each team has had previous interest in Bruce. However, according to Puma, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has not yet shown a willingness to absorb any ...
Tweets
-
Did the Mets DFA Gilmartin yet?Finally, underprivileged children will have a choice to attend a thriving school and not be suffocated by the Teachers' Unions. #BetsyDeVosBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's my excuse for everything. I say "I'm always prepared for the worst...because, Mets"@Coopz22 Have the Mets crushed your ability to dare to dream that much?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I hate it when she's right.Wild Coop Prediction: final score Stars 7 NYR 6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Actually that is a Batman movie having nothing to do with the Mets, you can see that in the listing above the grid.That movie about Matt Harvey is on AMC right now. https://t.co/32kojBM4wXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stupid Murph. You can’t win a division with him playing second.Expect the Washington Nationals defense to struggle in 2017 https://t.co/xGPMUqvzngBlogger / Podcaster
-
But shouldn’t roster construction and the field manager’s adherence to org guidelines be separate?@metspolice People are making a lot out of SP/RP depth, but less about OF. Also worrying about TC not giving Conforto chance to rebound.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets