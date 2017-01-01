New York Mets Jacob deGrom is throwing, should be ready to go...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9170618_vyddatpa_4kdt4om2

Jacob deGrom is throwing, should be ready to go for Spring Training

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

... in 2018 and 2019, after which he can be a free agent Tags: Read More Share: Mets avoid arbitration with Lucas Duda Jan 13 | 11:00AM Share: (Anthony Gruppuso) ...

Tweets