New York Mets Mets starter Jacob deGrom talks rotation, frien...

Rising Apple
9474470-mlb-new-york-mets-at-arizona-diamondbacks

Mets starter Jacob deGrom talks rotation, friendship, and 2017 season

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

... Mets: Michael Conforto’s catch against Daniel Murphy was epic by Sam Maxwell ...

Tweets