New York Mets Chad Kreuter Named St. Lucie Mets Manager

Mets Minors
Reuter

Chad Kreuter Named St. Lucie Mets Manager

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 47m

... coach for Kingsport Mets (2007 – 2008), Binghamton Mets (2011), and Brooklyn Cyclones (2012 – 2013). Former Met  Val Pascucci returns for his second season as the ...

Tweets