New York Mets Mack Ade - Jay Bruce v3.0

Mack's Mets
Jay%252bbruce%252b3

Mack Ade - Jay Bruce v3.0

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 31m

... at each team has had previous interest in Bruce. However, according to Puma, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has not yet shown a willingness to absorb any ...

Tweets