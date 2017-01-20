New York Mets 2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: No. 14 Ali Sanchez, C

Mets Merized
Img_8212-400x267

2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: No. 14 Ali Sanchez, C

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 30m

... , 2017 • #14 C  Ali Sanchez Ht: 6’1″  Wt: 200  Level: Short Season  Brooklyn Cyclones B/T: R/R  Age: 1/20/97 (20)  Age Dif: -2.1 Acquired: Signed as International ...

Tweets