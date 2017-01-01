New York Mets MMN Top 100 Prospects: #14 Ali Sanchez Is A Def...

Mets Minors

MMN Top 100 Prospects: #14 Ali Sanchez Is A Defensive Whiz

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 14m

... ors.Net) #14 C  Ali Sanchez Ht: 6’1″  Wt: 200  Level: Short Season  Brooklyn Cyclones B/T: R/R  Age: 1/20/97 (20)  Age Dif: -2.1 Acquired: Signed as International ...

Tweets