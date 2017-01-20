New York Mets Around the Horn: Familia, Reed form bullpen bac...

MLB: Mets.com
Familiareed1280_15q5qenu_7qcpqquy

Around the Horn: Familia, Reed form bullpen backbone

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 54m

... ional League in bullpen ERA. In '15, it ranked seventh. And last summer, the Mets were third, posting a 3.51 ERA with 569 strikeouts in 525 innings. It is no ...

Tweets