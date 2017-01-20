New York Mets Here’s some words of wisdom – these Mets unifor...

The Mets Police
Unknown-3

Here’s some words of wisdom – these Mets uniforms looked terrible

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28m

... man, this looks awful.   Those caps suck.  Black undershirts suck.

