New York Mets Nimmo Will Participate In WBC For Italy, Confor...

Mets Merized
Siriusxm-star-futures-game-20150712-205504-148-e1436804099964

Nimmo Will Participate In WBC For Italy, Conforto Won’t

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 18m

... taly according to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports. Morosi also reported that fellow Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will not be participating in the Classic even af ...

Tweets