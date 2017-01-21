- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jason Kipnis could join Team Israel for 2017 World Baseball Classic
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 40m
... roster in 2017. Loney picked up a one-year stint and starting role with the Mets in 2016, slashing .265/.307/.397 with nine home runs in 336 PA. While his nu ...
Tweets
-
Waaooo que Gran gesto de esta fanaticada mira esto hasta mi bandera llevarán al estadio el lunes gracias? Dios es m…@jordany023 el lunes te estaremos apoyando con la bandera de dominicana espero que no lleves una pelota https://t.co/mrT0ohbmHBPlayer
-
Me siento súper contento cuando veo estos mensajes positivos y llenos de fuerzas para seguir ayudando al equipo?…No hay manera de traer a Valdespin el año que viene en temporada regular? Mi madre...Player
-
??Oakland Athletics sign former Mets outfielder Alejandro De Aza - Rising Apple https://t.co/d3JfsiP48mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rudy Gobert with the first 25 point, 25 rebound game for any player this season https://t.co/QBGw6dW02IBlogger / Podcaster
-
What a game for Gobert! 27 points, 25 rebounds. And a 5-game win streak for the Jazz. #TakeNote #UTAatDALJAZZ WIN IN OT!!! 18 lead changes // 16 ties #TakeNote #UTAatDAL https://t.co/8FQEqc1LKEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Breaking: even after signing a guy for their Triple-A team, club still seeks big leaguerMLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers still after Mike Napoli despite signing James Loney https://t.co/aQQt7rcjBx via @CBSSportsMinors
- More Mets Tweets