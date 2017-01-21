New York Mets Oakland A’s Sign Alejandro De Aza to Minor Leag...

Mets 101
Og

Oakland A’s Sign Alejandro De Aza to Minor League Deal

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101: Mets 101 2h

... r field. That platoon went by the wayside when Yoenis Cespedes surprised the Mets by returning, leaving virtually no playing time for De Aza, who struggled mi ...

Tweets