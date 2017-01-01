New York Mets Dominic Smith Ranked Third Best 1B Prospect

Mets Minors
Smith_95xph4zu_y40lutwf

Dominic Smith Ranked Third Best 1B Prospect

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 46m

... Michigan and participating in the [Mike] Barwis training method a lot of the Mets use,” Smith said. “It’s been one of my most productive offseasons as far as ...

Tweets