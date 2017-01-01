New York Mets Shoebox Memories: 1962 Topps Hobie Landrith

Mets Merized
Hobie-landrith

Shoebox Memories: 1962 Topps Hobie Landrith

by: Carl Aridas Mets Merized Online 3h

... . In a word, yikes. Never a slugger, Landrith hit only one home run with the Mets, and even that was almost a disaster.  As reported in the New York Times, on ...

