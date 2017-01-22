New York Mets is the Golden Age of buying Mets jerseys over?

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-01-22-at-11.57.40-am

is the Golden Age of buying Mets jerseys over?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

... l MLB Shop, now run by Fanatics, is not what it once was (as an example, the Mets playoff merch coming after the playoffs).  I’ve also experienced the Phantom ...

Tweets