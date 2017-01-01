New York Mets Best and Worst Trades By Every Mets GM

Mets Merized
1439556199758-e1439556243858

Best and Worst Trades By Every Mets GM

by: Chris Gaine Mets Merized Online 1h

... Frank Cashen (1980-1991) Best trade: Two trades stand out when recalling the Mets GM’s building of the 1986 team. The first of which is the Keith Hernandez tr ...

Tweets