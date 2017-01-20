New York Mets 2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: #16 Luis Carpio, INF

Mets Merized
Luis-carpio-211x150

2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: #16 Luis Carpio, INF

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 14m

... rn. After eight games with the GCL Mets, Carpio was promoted to the Brooklyn Cyclones, where he’d finish out the year going 6-for-43 with two doubles, eight walks ...

Tweets