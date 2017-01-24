- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
James Loney finalizes minor league contract with Rangers
by: AP Jan 24, 2017 at 4:54p ET — Fox Sports 2h
... son with San Diego’s Triple-A El Paso affiliate before a May 28 trade to the Mets. He made 88 starts at first with New York. Texas also said Tuesday that righ ...
Tweets
-
Hoping it's Sandy playing it smooth to try and drive up the market.Davidoff Bruce report cites unnamed "industry" source. So basically it's a second hand leak...#MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oof. Poor Yoshino.The "spinal injury" is three fractured vertebrae. He's going to be out awhile.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If this plays out in typical Mets fashion, he'll be traded the day before opening day.The #Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend to start the season with him as their rightfielder. https://t.co/U1qZHtmzapBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cool. I remember when defense was a BFD but now that Murphy is gone nobody cares.@metspolice They intend to start the season with Granderson as the lefty half of a platoon in CF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Someone should tell Granderson about this. The man hit 30HRs last year and has been a great citizen.Not just that they intend to start the season with him on the team, but that they intend to start with him in RF. c… https://t.co/AUyXFOsjYZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not against this... if he does produce... that's a pretty good lineup.The #Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend to start the season with him as their rightfielder. https://t.co/U1qZHtmzapBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets