New York Mets Mets now plan to keep Jay Bruce as everyday rig...

New York Post
Jb1

Mets now plan to keep Jay Bruce as everyday right fielder

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 59m

... der: With first baseman Lucas Duda returning from a serious back injury, the Mets figure to try both Bruce and Conforto at first base in Grapefruit League act ...

Tweets