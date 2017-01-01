- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robert Gsellman ranked 76th-best prospect by Keith Law
by: Rich Resch — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m
... t agree that Gsellman’s major league performance is not a fluke and that the Mets have found themselves another above-average starting pitcher. What is curren ...
Tweets
-
Hoping it's Sandy playing it smooth to try and drive up the market.Davidoff Bruce report cites unnamed "industry" source. So basically it's a second hand leak...#MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oof. Poor Yoshino.The "spinal injury" is three fractured vertebrae. He's going to be out awhile.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If this plays out in typical Mets fashion, he'll be traded the day before opening day.The #Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend to start the season with him as their rightfielder. https://t.co/U1qZHtmzapBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cool. I remember when defense was a BFD but now that Murphy is gone nobody cares.@metspolice They intend to start the season with Granderson as the lefty half of a platoon in CF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Someone should tell Granderson about this. The man hit 30HRs last year and has been a great citizen.Not just that they intend to start the season with him on the team, but that they intend to start with him in RF. c… https://t.co/AUyXFOsjYZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not against this... if he does produce... that's a pretty good lineup.The #Mets have informed Jay Bruce that they intend to start the season with him as their rightfielder. https://t.co/U1qZHtmzapBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets