New York Mets Report: Mets informed Bruce he will start in RF

The Score
Cropped_2016-08-07t000000z_1_mt1aci14504471_rtrmadp_3_olympics

Report: Mets informed Bruce he will start in RF

by: Reuters The Score 2h

... season with him as the club's starting right fielder, according to the . The Mets had been for months surrounding Bruce, but could not find a club to take on ...

Tweets