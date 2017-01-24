- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mariners will retire Edgar Martinez’s No. 11
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h
... n Davidoff of the New York Post reports. This comes as no surprise after the Mets failed to get any bites after dangling Bruce as a trade chip. The Mets repor ...
Tweets
-
There are some proud Penn alums out there tonight ...It's cliche, but there really is no surer sign of getting old than when one of your professors *finishes* his jail… https://t.co/kcU48vag4rBeat Writer / Columnist
-
All are projected to be healthy. But with that many people coming back from surgery, odds are not every one will go…@AdamRubinESPN I've been sleeping this offseason. Are all six pitchers going to be healthy opening day?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Already spoke on that subject two weeks ago and essentially said having 1 stretched out is overrated. Can still ste…@AdamRubinESPN @ItsjustJimmy so when a starter gets hurt they won't be stretched outBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It's entirely possible that two-thirds of Wheeler, Gsellman and Lugo opens the season in the bullpen.@AdamRubinESPN Thank you. So if Bruce stays, Wheeler/Gsellman, Lugo are the BP pieces? Two questions, my bad.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I've always found the more question marks you have, the better chance the season goes awry. And there are a ton of…@AdamRubinESPN Safe to say that even w/Yo & Walker back, the #Mets flaws & issues of last year haven't been addressed AT ALL?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Although I wrote that Conlon has a shot at the bullpen, odds are he opens in minors. Hasn't ever pitched above Clas…@AdamRubinESPN Can the Mets realistically use Lugo, Conlan and Wheeler as BP? Gsellman 5th SP?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets