New York Mets Mets' Robert Gsellman lands in Keith Law's 2017...

Fox Sports
9498168-robert-gsellman-major-league-mlb-new-york-mets-st.-louis-cardinals.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets' Robert Gsellman lands in Keith Law's 2017 prospect ranking

by: N/A Fox Sports 2h

... big leagues. He made seven starts and pitched in eight games overall for the Mets and went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA. He surrendered 42 hits in 44 and 2/3 innings w ...

Tweets