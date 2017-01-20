New York Mets 2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: #17 Merandy Gonzale...

Mets Merized
Merandy-gonzalez-2-e1485314279455

2017 Mets Top 30 Prospects: #17 Merandy Gonzalez, RHP

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 2h

... andidate to learn the slider. Fact is, at some point in his development, the Mets are most likely going to introduce the slider to him as they have done with ...

Tweets