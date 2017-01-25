New York Mets Mets LHP prospect Thomas Szapucki ranks No. 60 ...

Rising Apple
8481614-mlb-new-york-mets-at-new-york-yankees

Mets LHP prospect Thomas Szapucki ranks No. 60 on Keith Law’s list

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

... Mets’ Robert Gsellman lands in Keith Law’s 2017 prospect ranking by JT. Teran ...

Tweets