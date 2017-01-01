New York Mets Amed Rosario is MLB's 3rd-best SS prospect

Metsblog
Rosario_eb39eup2_9gsqypr6

Amed Rosario is MLB's 3rd-best SS prospect

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 50m

... arper, while former GMs Dan O'Dowd and Ned Colletti believe the Mets are better off keeping Bruce, former Mets GM Steve Phillips said he would si ...

Tweets