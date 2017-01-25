New York Mets Report: New York Mets Have Told Jay Bruce He Wi...

Mets 101
Og

Report: New York Mets Have Told Jay Bruce He Will Be Everyday Right Fielder

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101: Mets 101 37m

... old. There is also a good possibility that Bruce could perform well for the Mets in 2017, rebuilding his value and giving the Mets the option to move him lat ...

Tweets