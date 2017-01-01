New York Mets Keith Law Ranks Mets’ Thomas Szapucki As 60th B...

Mets Merized
Thomas-szapucki-allen-greene-kingsport-mets-266x150

Keith Law Ranks Mets’ Thomas Szapucki As 60th Best MLB Prospect

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

... only 52 innings last season combined for the Kingsport Mets and the Brooklyn Cyclones. In nine starts between the Appalachian League and the New York Penn-League, ...

Tweets