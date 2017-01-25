New York Mets Mets to reportedly use Bruce as everyday RF

MLB: Mets.com
Bruce_1280_24mabfz5_x7hxzjyr

Mets to reportedly use Bruce as everyday RF

by: Quinn Roberts MLB: Mets 30m

... exas Rangers Toronto Blue Jays Washington Nationals CLOSE Now Commenting On: Mets to reportedly use Bruce as everyday RF Bruce's nice sliding catch 0:29 Jay B ...

Tweets