New York Mets Mets: Rising Apple Report, Ep. 141 - Jay Bruce,...

Fox Sports
7342256-mlb-all-star-game.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets: Rising Apple Report, Ep. 141 - Jay Bruce, relief, QBC and Seaver

by: N/A Fox Sports 1h

... ort returns for the first time in 2017 with its 141st episode with even more Mets talk! Joining myself to talk about the Mets tonight are senior writer Mike L ...

Tweets