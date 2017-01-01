New York Mets Pitching Notes: Diekman, Imhof, Mets, Jays, Red...

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_7391973-1024x759

Pitching Notes: Diekman, Imhof, Mets, Jays, Reds/Arroyo, Marquis, Urias, Nats, Harris

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 1h

... n to keeping open the possibility of a reunion with lefty Jerry Blevins, the Mets are also weighing righties Sergio Romo and Joe Smith. The  Blue Jays are als ...

Tweets