New York Mets Mets looking at Sergio Romo, Joe Smith, and Jer...

Fox Sports
9575965-mlb-colorado-rockies-at-san-francisco-giants.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets looking at Sergio Romo, Joe Smith, and Jerry Blevins for relief help

by: N/A Fox Sports 29m

... man primarily, he’s had plenty of experience as a closer, and could give the Mets some insurance in that slot should they want to spend the money to acquire h ...

Tweets