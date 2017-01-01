New York Mets Mets rumors: New York looking at bolstering bul...

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_9581854.0

Mets rumors: New York looking at bolstering bullpen

by: Michael Bradburn SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2h

... a report from Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal suggests that the Mets are specifically targeting free agent relievers Sergio Romo, Joe Smith, and ...

Tweets