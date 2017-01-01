- IN
MMN Top 5 Left Handed Starters: Szapucki Leads The Way
by: Corne Hogeveen — Mets Minors 2h
... a pleasant surprise. #1 Thomas Szapucki 2016 team: Kingsport Mets & Brooklyn Cyclones 2016 Stats: 9 G, 4-3 W/L, 2.08 ERA, 9 GS, 52 IP, 26 H, 20 BB, 86 K 0.88 WHIP ...
