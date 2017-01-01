New York Mets MMN Top 5 Left Handed Starters: Szapucki Leads ...

Mets Minors
Dsc_0520-e1471107800813

MMN Top 5 Left Handed Starters: Szapucki Leads The Way

by: Corne Hogeveen Mets Minors 2h

... a pleasant surprise. #1 Thomas Szapucki 2016 team: Kingsport Mets & Brooklyn Cyclones 2016 Stats: 9 G, 4-3 W/L, 2.08 ERA, 9 GS, 52 IP, 26 H, 20 BB, 86 K 0.88 WHIP ...

