- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumors: Sergio Romo, Joe Smith Among Targeted Relievers
by: Kenneth Teape — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2h
Tweets
-
Please stretch well, @MattHarvey33Be strong. Be relentless. Be here. https://t.co/CXUiJQfjwT #Mets #LGM #UnfinishedBusiness https://t.co/DNLzRIkeYWBlogger / Podcaster
-
These videos are so well done!!! Nice work, @capitalV! #LGM #UnfinishedBusinessBe strong. Be relentless. Be here. https://t.co/CXUiJQfjwT #Mets #LGM #UnfinishedBusiness https://t.co/DNLzRIkeYWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Wayyyyyyyy worse than Kazmir for ZambranoTrading Michael Conforto right now would be dumb but trading him now for a reliever would be plain disgusting.Minors
-
I have a mancrush on @jaketapper and I'm not ashamed to admit it."No" - @jaketapper to Steve Bannon https://t.co/VT2tfyTm3qBlogger / Podcaster
-
Smart, informed and funny. Well done, Senator.Lindsey Graham wins the day. https://t.co/61EVkIfv19Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets should play Michael Conforto every day in the major leagues. But .. they won't.@PSLToFlushing what should the Mets do with Conforto? Is he the new Ike Davis? #AskJoe #LGMMinors
- More Mets Tweets