New York Mets Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in base...

Metsblog
Amed_rosario_8cs1oxw4_mpcxzixr

Amed Rosario is the third-best prospect in baseball

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3h

... ers in 44 2/3 innings, during seven starts and one relief appearance for the Mets in 2016. Baseball America recently ranked Gsellman as the organization's sec ...

Tweets