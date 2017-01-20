- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2017 Top 30 Mets Prospects: #19 Gregory Guerrero, SS
by: John Sasso — Mets Merized Online 22m
... Especially when considering how deep the position is stacked throughout the Mets organization, where there truly appears to be more qualified bodies at short ...
Tweets
-
Get a real job and tweet about sports all day and you're 90% of the way there while still being able to afford basi… https://t.co/xyZ2Tx1jgIBlogger / Podcaster
-
that was more of an Oprah infomercial than a MTM tributeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice@Ceetar @metspolice the outro was very subtle and fades away quite nicely. I like it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
the best part of this is 1 guy took on 12 douche bags and not one of them had the balls to fight himThis FedEx guy is my hero. Merica. https://t.co/WEcS268m75Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah, 'cause that turned out so wellRosenthal reporting agents 4 Blevins & Logan indicating that both LH will land 2-yr $12MM+. Using Bastardo's 2-yr p… https://t.co/P1a0N0hsvFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Obviously going to get my Tebow scouting report.Good news keeps coming today, just booked an expected trip to Port St. Lucie for Spring Training!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets