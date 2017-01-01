New York Mets Dodgers sign former Mets 1B Ike Davis to minor ...

Yahoo Sports

Dodgers sign former Mets 1B Ike Davis to minor league deal (The Associated Press)

by: (AP) Yahoo Sports 1h

... the . His last full year in the majors was 2014 when he split time with the Mets and Pirates, hitting .233 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in a combined 427 pl ...

Tweets