New York Mets Mets360 2017 projections: Yoenis Cespedes

Mets 360
Cespedes2017

Mets360 2017 projections: Yoenis Cespedes

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

... ants to give Duda a $100 million contract. Yet few were complaining when the Mets re-upped with Cespedes. Neil Walker finished with a higher fWAR than Cespede ...

Tweets