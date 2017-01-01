New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- Fake News & Alternative Facts

Mack's Mets
0001804_300

Reese Kaplan -- Fake News & Alternative Facts

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 4h

... ed them to a 7 th place finish.  He had pretty much hit rock bottom when the Mets decided that perhaps managing wasn’t his best role.  They offered him a job ...

Tweets