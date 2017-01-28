New York Mets Report: New York Mets Willing to Offer Jerry Bl...

Mets 101
Og

Report: New York Mets Willing to Offer Jerry Blevins Two Year Deal

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101: Mets 101 3h

... ew York Daily News reports. Embed from Getty Images This makes sense for the Mets, who have prioritized a left handed reliever since they don't have a ton of ...

Tweets