- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Network names Amed Rosario the fifth-best prospect in baseball
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1h
... tay/USA Today Sports Images) Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith is MLB's third-best first base prospect, . "Smith ...
Tweets
-
Barring any setbacks, this is a good bet.@michaelgbaron Rosario #5 prospect on MLB channel. Everyday SS starting in 2018?Blogger / Podcaster
-
nyy and atl have top farm systems based on number of top 100 prospectsThe #Yankees and #Braves have the best farm system according to @MLBPipeline top 100 prospects, both teams with 7 players. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Seconded. Must-follow for #Mets fans, and prospect fans in general.How does @Amed_Rosario have only 6,800 followers? He's an awesome follow, interacts with the fans and will be in the big leagues soon.Blogger / Podcaster
-
.@MLBPipeline’s top 5 prospects are … No. 5: @Mets SS @Amed_Rosario. https://t.co/BKmwWHSlUmBlogger / Podcaster
-
ranks Amed Rosario the fifth best prospect in all of baseball. https://t.co/FoBrQm8mvLNo. 5 on our #Top100Prospects list: @Mets SS Amed Rosario, jumping from No. 79 on last year's preseason list. Watch… https://t.co/H0AAI0Crb8Blogger / Podcaster
-
If you guessed Lucas Duda, you were right! #QBC17Guess who's pants these are? They are literally as tall as @mnioannou. Check out QBC's post to guess! #QBC17… https://t.co/JqLRheAtY2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets