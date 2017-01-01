- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Pipeline Ranks Amed Rosario 5th Best Prospect
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 1h
... anking Rosario at No. 3 and Smith at No. 29, he also had room for three more Mets prospects – in particular three promising young arms that have have had many ...
Tweets
-
This should be nonpartisan. Republican friends who are parents: watch and tell me you're comfortable with this.Five-year-old Iranian boy who was detained for hours at Dulles Airport is reunited with his mother. https://t.co/9zKvMIOyidBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Also, baseball would be much less enjoyable without immigrationTwitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fine gentlemen who put together an amazing book. /doffs capStar Wars fans - you rock. Full house for @pablohidalgo @Kemptronicus @501stGGG https://t.co/AGTpF3h9TmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Barring any setbacks, this is a good bet.@michaelgbaron Rosario #5 prospect on MLB channel. Everyday SS starting in 2018?Blogger / Podcaster
-
nyy and atl have top farm systems based on number of top 100 prospectsThe #Yankees and #Braves have the best farm system according to @MLBPipeline top 100 prospects, both teams with 7 players. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Seconded. Must-follow for #Mets fans, and prospect fans in general.How does @Amed_Rosario have only 6,800 followers? He's an awesome follow, interacts with the fans and will be in the big leagues soon.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets