New York Mets Mets should prioritize Fernando Salas over Jerr...

Mets 360
Fernando-salas

Mets should prioritize Fernando Salas over Jerry Blevins

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3h

... e of the four batters he faced in his August 11 outing were righties but the Mets were losing, 9-0, when he entered the game. For an example of the latter, th ...

Tweets