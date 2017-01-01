New York Mets 5 Key Stories: 1/21/17 – 1/28/17

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9588574-1024x695

5 Key Stories: 1/21/17 – 1/28/17

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 18m

... am informed Bruce that he’ll open the season as its right fielder. While the Mets could have cut the cord on Bruce in November, their decision to exercise his ...

Tweets