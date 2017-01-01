New York Mets Mets Willing To Do Two Years For Blevins

Mets Merized
Jerry+blevins+new+york+mets+v+washington+nationals+9bjmyar5cxtl-280x150

Mets Willing To Do Two Years For Blevins

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2h

... games out of the bullpen for the Mets in 2016, pitching to a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and 3.05 FIP. If the Mets ...

Tweets