New York Mets Wheeler will go to bullpen if Mets ask, but wan...

The Score
Cropped_uspw_372055

Wheeler will go to bullpen if Mets ask, but wants to start

by: N/A The Score 1h

... using Wheeler as a reliever this year, according to . Unfortunately for the Mets, Wheeler doesn't seem to be fully on board with that plan, even if it's only ...

Tweets