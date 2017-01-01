New York Mets Talkin’ Mets: Kernan on Wright, Bruce and the M...

Mets Merized
201607011758646806166-p2.vadapt.664.high_.43-e1471099536987

Talkin’ Mets: Kernan on Wright, Bruce and the Mets Bullpen

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 2h

... stay away from Romo. We round out the show discussing his recent visit with Mets third baseman David Wright and whether the Captain can regain some semblance ...

Tweets